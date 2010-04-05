Snell to unveil 1080p support for Alchemist Ph.C-HD at NAB Show

Snell will unveil the latest version of its flagship Alchemist Ph.C-HD motion-compensated standards converter at the 2010 NAB Show.

In addition to enhanced support for Dolby E audio encoding, the new Alchemist Ph.C-HD now supports 1080p HD. Alchemist Ph.C-HD is the result of research into the demands of HD frame-rate standards conversion, producing converted HD outputs that are virtually indistinguishable from the original input. The high-quality output is a direct result of Snell's Ph.C motion-measurement technology, optimized to prevent motion-related artifacts.

With support for 1080p, broadcasters will be able to deliver converted video that takes advantage of 1080p's progressive scanning and high spatial (horizontal and vertical) resolution. Conversion of video from 1080p to other formats, such as 1080i and 720p results in virtually lossless output.

