Snell to Focus on TV Everywhere at IBC2012

AMSTERDAM—At IBC2012, Sept. 7-11, Snell will demo technology for TV Everywhere, giving broadcasters the ability to create and deliver content in multiple formats to second screens and other mobile devices.

Snell ICE 3.0 Channel in a Box

V.3.0 of Snell’s ICE channel-in-a-box now includes powerful, integrated 3D and 2D graphics and CG functionality with timeline editing control and the ability to populate fields from Morpheus automation schedule events, as well as external data sources. Complementing ICE's HD and SD simulcast capabilities, the addition of a delay server provides the ability to record the output of a channel for delayed playout services. ICE also offers variable-speed playout and audio processing.

Snell will also introduce v.3.0 of its Morpheus Automation System, now with new, simplified user interfaces that make Morpheus even easier to use and allow a single operator to monitor the highest number of playout channels. Morpheus v3.0 boasts full virtual machine support that facilitates lower space and power requirements while improving system resilience.

Snell’s Momentum for automated media asset management and resource planning will make its IBC Debut. Momentum delivers maximum control and flexibility to media and broadcast operators, enabling them to reduce operational costs by allocating resources more efficiently and making content more accessible.

Snell will also showcase the new lower-cost Kahuna 360 Compact advanced production switcher, which offers the functionality of the full-size Kahuna 360, including seven keyers per M/E, resource sharing with Make M/E technology, and FormatFusion3, which supports any format in and any format out. The compact and cost-effective 6U chassis gives users the ability to support SD, HD, and 1080p (single link) functionality for a smooth and cost-effective migration from HD to 1080p. Kahuna 360 Compact targets trucks, studio-based productions, and houses of worship.

Snell will demo new advanced hybrid processing (AHP) technology built into the company's Sirius 800 series of large-scale, multi-format expandable hybrid routers. The new 15RU Sirius 830 will be on display featuring high-performance modules for flexible routing of SD, HD, ASI, and 3Gbps signals. New embedded audio and AES/MADI processing modules with AHP facilitate embedded audio routing, audio track swapping, and processing on all inputs and outputs. This allows users to route any combination of embedded, discrete, and MADI sources and destinations. AHP provides the most powerful and flexible processing available, offering huge space and cost savings when compared with traditional hybrid routing.

Also new at IBC is Snell's new KudosPro signal processing platform, which boasts unique processing density (up to four channels of conversion in 1U), and offers superb quality frame rate and format conversions at an an attractive price point. Performing 3Gbps, HD, and SD standards conversion (frame rate conversion), as well as up-, down-, and cross conversion, the KudosPro platform offers a cost-effective range of converters to suit all applications including international program exchange; content repurposing for Internet, TV, and Blu-ray™ distribution; and high-density teleport and satellite distribution.

Snell will also feature the Alchemist Ph.C-HD motion-compensated standards converter with a new file I/O option that simplifies integration of the HD standards converter into file-based workflows, and also with additional processing modes that better performance for film-rate conversions. This file I/O option incorporates Snell's new FileFlow technology, which allows users to realize the efficiency benefits of end-to-end tapeless workflows while maintaining the exceptional conversion quality and real-time processing delivered by Alchemist Ph.C-HD.

Snell will also introduce a range of new modules to provide translation between common 1080p50/60 standards and to allow these high bandwidth signals to be efficiently transported over existing SDI infrastructure. New modules include a 3Gbps format translator that provides signal translation between SMPTE 372M dual-link and SMPTE 425M single-link sources, allowing signal integration into a single system standard. For sending 3Gbps signals over the same distances as HD-SDI, Snell has developed a series of modules that can compress the 3Gbps signals and send them over standard HD-SDI copper infrastructure.

Also new in the Snell Booth is a range of 3G-capable Hyperion monitoring solutions engineered to meet the need for increasingly advanced monitoring capabilities in a multiformat system environment, as well as RollCall control and monitoring system, now with an EBU-R128-compliant loudness meter and monitoring GUI.

Snell will be in Stand 8.B68.