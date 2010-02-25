Snell to demonstrate 3-D Kahuna output, unveil Archangel Ph.C-HD

At the 2010 NAB Show, Snell will demonstrate its "kahunaverse" range of scalable, future-proof live production solutions, which seamlessly integrate SD, HD and 1080p.

To address the industry's growing interest in 3-D, Snell also will demonstrate how a 3-D stereoscopic production can be delivered at the output of Kahuna. Snell also will roll out Galaxy, an event list tool that brings live-assist automation to production for live environments such as news, sports and events.

The company also will launch Version 2 of its Morpheus automation product at the show. The new release offers an expanded feature set and full ratification for running on a virtual machine environment.

Snell also will launch Archangel Ph.C-HD, an advanced SD and HD restoration system with real-time dirt, dust, grain, noise, scratch, instability and flicker removal. Archangel Ph.C-HD unlocks the value of existing assets.

See Snell at NAB Show Booth N1820.