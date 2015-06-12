Snell Releases Alchemist OD Turnkey Platforms

NEWBURY, ENGLAND – Snell has announced that it is making its Alchemist OD format and framerate converter software available as fully-configured, supported turnkey systems. The new turnkey systems will combine Snell processing software and two types of hardware configurations.

The first hardware configuration is the Professional package. Alchemist OD’s Professional package utilizes high-performance commodity components to create a conversion solution for standard use. The second configuration is the Enterprise package, which incorporates enterprise grade components for 24/7 usage, including data center applications. The Enterprise includes additional features like ECC memory, redundant power supplies and increased CPU processing power to enable fast connectivity to remote NAS/SAN storage. Both systems are delivered in a 4U chassis and come with Windows Server 2012.

Alchemist OD turnkey platforms are now available.