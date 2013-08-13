Snell Offers Motion Adaptive Converter Cards

READING, ENGLAND— Snell has released the 30 Series IQ range of format converter cards.



Based on a single IQ Modular Infrastructure module, single- and dual-channel cards in the series couple motion adaptive broadcast-quality conversion with support for various input and output types to enable flexible up-, down- and crossconversion. The module enables output of an SD/HD simulcast in a single card while maintaining independent aspect ratios, metadata and audio for each channel.



Supporting up to 10 cards, the module allows 20 channels of conversion in a 3U rack space for space and power utilization. The 30 Series IQ range of format converter cards is available starting at $2,995 per channel.



The 30 Series’ broad input/output support enables handling of SDI and AES digital video and audio, analog video and audio (including HDMI), fiber and GPIs. All cards in the series include a frame synchronizer capable of referencing to a SD bi-level or HD tri-level reference and a variable aspect ratio converter with reading and writing of WSS, VI and 2016 AFD signaling. Within the series, space-saving dual-channel cards enable users to output two channels independently or to output an SD/HD simulcast while maintaining independent aspect ratios, metadata and audio for each channel.



Standard audio handling capabilities include audio channel routing, delay adjustment and level controls. Video metadata such as time code, closed captions, and teletext captions can be passed through the module or processed according to the required output standard. Further tailoring of 30 Series cards to system requirements is made easy by software options that provide noise reduction and side-bar keying. Versions are also available with SFP cages that enable fiber conversion or the use of HDMI and additional electrical outputs on HD-BNCs.



Comprehensive control and monitoring capabilities are inclusive; the new 30 Series range has full RollCall and SNMP compatibility at no extra cost.



