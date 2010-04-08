Snell launches real-time HD Archangel

Snell has released the Archangel Ph.C-HD, a real-time video restoration system for HD and SD content. It offers real-time dirt, dust, grain, noise, scratch, instability and flicker removal.

Archangel Ph.C-HD can work up to 10 times faster than equivalent software products and delivers a greater quantity of quality SD and HD content far more quickly, according to Snell. In a 3RU chassis, the Archangel Ph.C-HD restores material within two to three times its running length. Snell said it delivers a clean product that often surpasses the original version while requiring less bandwidth for digital transmission.

The device is available at a price point lower than frame-by-frame restoration. High-quality restoration often proves to be a laborious and time-consuming process requiring frame-by-frame editing, and, as a result, a great deal of content remains unrestored. Snell said the Archangel Ph.C-HD turns this problem into an opportunity.

As a growing number of films, features and drama series are being remastered for sale on DVD and Blu-ray, the Snell system offers the comprehensive restoration necessary for these productions to meet the high-quality expectations of consumers watching on large-screen HDTVs and displays.

The Snell restoration system provides a combination of stabilization, flicker removal and noise reduction processes, with phase-correlation motion compensation used throughout to guarantee the highest-quality results.

Sophisticated artifact detection and measurement systems built into Archangel Ph.C-HD allow the operator to configure processes, settings and filters to achieve the best result. The system supports both SD and HD (YCbCr 4:2:2, 10-bit; YCbCr 4:4:4, 10-bit; and RGB 4:4:4, 10-bit) and can be set to output video at the quality level required.