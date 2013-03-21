Snell Launches Luna High-Density Router Control Panels

READING, ENGLAND—Snell announced the launch of the Luna Series of 1RU router control panels, including four LED models and two LCD models. Featuring an ultra-shallow rack-mount depth of less than 2 inches (50 mm), the Luna panels can be powered from an external 12V DC supply.



Compatible with all current Snell routers and soft panels, the LED panels in the Luna Series include a high-density version with 78 button keys, 72 of which can be configured as source or destination keys. The LCD panels include a rotary encoder control knob for "paging."



Users have the freedom to configure each keypad layout to match a specific application, and each button can be color-coded to identify easily groups of buttons or specific functions.



Each panel in the Luna Series can be powered in one of three ways: Main power via a 12V DC external converter, direct from a 12V DC supply such as a battery, or Power Over Ethernet.



