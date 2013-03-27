Snell Expands IQ Modular Range With Format Converters, Quad Split Monitors

READING, U.K.— Snell has launched a new series of format converters in its IQ Modular range.



Snell also launched the IQQSM range of 3Gbps/HD/SD-SDI quad split monitors, intended for local monitoring with LCD displays.



“We’re continually broadening the range to provide more granularity and support for our customers’ evolving business requirements, such as migration to HD and 3Gbps operations or integrating advanced audio processing,” said Steve Cole, product manager at Snell. “The new format conversion and quad split monitoring modules are a perfect example of how Snell is redefining the economics of managing a broadcast infrastructure, providing powerful functionality in a lower-priced, space-saving form factor that's suitable for any size of operation.”



The new IQ video format converter modules provide cost-effective yet high-quality conversion of common SD, HD, and 3Gbps formats for broadcast systems and a host of other video, audio, and metadata functions. Based on Snell’s KudosPro motion adaptive format converter technology, the IQ converters are suitable for broadcast applications such as up- or down-conversion of incoming lines, providing multi-cast SD and HD transmissions, and integrating signals into SD or HD workflows. The IQ conversion systems will be available in a range of module and rear panel options to provide cost, density and feature set flexibility.



The IQQSM quad split monitors enable local monitoring of four 3G/HD/SD-SDI input signals along with bar graph displays of eight channels of embedded audio. The monitors are capable of providing the four signals on a single HDMI or DVI output to enable integration with modern flat panel displays used extensively in local monitoring applications. The IQQSM module also features an SDI output that allows the signal to be routed to other areas in the facility such as remote monitoring applications or to server storage.



IQQSM00, the first module in the IQQSM range, provides an entry-level local monitoring solution for up to four 3G, HD, or SD-SDI inputs. The IQQSM00 features a fixed quad split display with image identifier captions, as well as SDI and HDMI outputs.



The new format converters and IQQSM monitors come pre-loaded with Snell’s RollCall control and monitoring software. RollCall provides native, email and SMS alerts to support on-call operations and enables semi-automated system changes according to pre-defined trigger conditions. Snell also offers serial and GPI interfacing cards to provide integration with automation and third-party management systems for control in more complex environments.



