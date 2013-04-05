SMPTE to Talk Tech Milestones at NAB Show

At the NAB Show, the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers will discuss several milestones it has reached on three separate developments that are expected to impact the production, post-production, distribution and broadcasting industries for decades to come. The three developments target the need to maintain synchronization between video and audio (“lip sync”) in television programming, through a distributed “fingerprinting” process; the need to synchronize a wide range of equipment in television facilities during a period of transition to the use of computer networking technologies, through use of a precision network time protocol; and the need to store content in archives, on all types of systems and all types of media, and to move it into remote storage (“the cloud”) and back, through the Archive eXchange Format (AXF).



Development of each technology has been completed, and the resulting documentation has moved to the final review and approval stage.



SMPTE will be in Booth L28, near the entrance of South Hall Upper Level of the LVCC in Las Vegas. The NAB Show runs from April 8-11.