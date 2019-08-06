SMPTE Taps Frank Kunkle as Director of Marketing

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—SMPTE has announced that it has hired Frank Kunkle as its new director of marketing. Kunkle officially took over the role on July 22 and has been tasked by SMPTE to guide the development and implementation of a marketing strategy that includes campaigns, events, digital marketing and public relations, as well as supporting the organization’s ongoing three-year strategic plan.

Kunkle joins SMPTE after having most recently worked as a marketing manager at the American National Standards Institute. He also previously worked at the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics.

“Frank joins the SMPTE team with valuable experience working with similar organizations, and he has both the expertise and the drive to help us achieve our strategic targets in all areas of our business,” said Barbara Lange, SMPTE’s executive director. “Informed and effective communications across all variety of marketing platforms will be critical to SMPTE’s ongoing success in driving the quality and evolution of motion pictures, television and professional media, and I’m confident that Frank is prepared to take on this challenge.”

Kunkle is based in SMPTE’s White Plains, N.Y., office and will report directly to Lange.