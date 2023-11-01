SMPTE Symposium To Explore Capture, Design, Delivery Of Human Hues, Colors, Features

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) will host its inaugural Power of Color Symposium, Feb. 6-7, at Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta.

With a unique focus on people of color, the symposium will bring together established and emerging experts, artists, technicians, engineers and other leaders from film, TV, animation and gaming. They will discuss advances in designing, capturing and delivering the full breadth and depth of tone, texture and vibrancy of humanity.

The event is timed to coincide with the start of Black History month. Clark Atlanta University, a private Methodist research institution, is one of the more than 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

Topics to be discussed include the importance of representation; cross-cultural communication as it pertains to viewing skin tones; the art of representation; scientific and technical tools for skin tones, color tones, hair textures, hues and makeup; SMPTE Rapid Industry Solutions (RIS) Color Management and color workflows from camera lens to screen; and the future of representation within the field, SMPTE said.

"SMPTE has long been known for its color bars, and now the society is exploring the power of color to raise the bar for accurate, equitable and inclusive visual representation across media and entertainment," said Michele Wright, director of business development and outreach at SMPTE and chair of the Power of Color Symposium.

"There is code in color — skin tones and hues, eye color, hair texture — and value in culture, both of which can help to convey the essence of a person or character and what they represent.

“Connecting people and diverse communities to explore the creative, technical, and even cultural and sociological aspects of effective color representation, this inaugural symposium brings further depth and dimension to the Society's annual conferences and events, in turn speaking to the needs and interests of media professionals around the globe," she said.

The symposium will offer in-person and online panel discussions, sessions and hands-on workshops.

"For anyone dedicated to the craft of storytelling — the stories of people and humanity — the Power of Color Symposium is an important opportunity to exchange ideas, acquire knowledge, build critical skills, and form valuable connections," said Brian Bentley, associate dean, Arts & Sciences, at Clark Atlanta University.

Clark Atlanta University recently became the first HBCU with a SMPTE Student Chapter.