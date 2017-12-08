SMPTE Publishes First Parts of SMPTE ST 2110

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers today announced publication of the first four of its suite of SMPTE ST 2110 standard for professional media over managed IP networks.

They include:

· SMPTE ST 2110-10: timing and definitions;

· SMPTE ST 2110-20: uncompressed active video;

· SMPTE ST 2110-30: uncompressed PCM audio;

· SMPTE ST 2110-21: traffic shaping and delivery timing of uncompressed video.

The SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards specifies carriage, synchronization and the description of separate elementary essence streams over professional internet protocol networks in real time. The standards suite is appropriate for live production, playout and other professional media applications, according to SMPTE.

“Professional media is a uniquely challenging field because of its real-time nature and high quality-of-service requirements, both of which consumers may take for granted," said SMPTE President Matthew Goldman, senior vice president of technology, TV and media at Ericsson, in a SMPTE press release announcing publication of the standard.

"The standardization of SMPTE ST 2110 documents provides broadcasters, producers and media technology suppliers with the tools they need to meet these requirements while working in the IP realm."

Beginning in February 2018, SMPTE will offer a course devoted to ST 2110 in its virtual classroom. Existing related courses include SMPTE's Internetworking, Routing & Switching Programs courses, as well as the Essentials of IP Media Transport for Broadcasters.