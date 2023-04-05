SMPTE Issues 2023 Call for Technical Papers

SMPTE has announced that it is now accepting proposals for technical papers at this year’s Media Technology Summit, which will take place at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood California from October 16-19.

The event aims to present the latest innovative processes, tools, workflows, interoperability solutions, standards, and many other new and exciting initiatives happening in the industry, the group said.

SMPTE said abstracts of technical manuscripts will be accepted from April 5 to May 30. These abstracts must be anywhere from 300 - 400 words in length and should demonstrate originality, essential research findings with at least preliminary results, and address technical theory, research, innovation, application, or practice specific to any of the evolving technologies associated with the media & entertainment industry.

Decision letters will be sent out to those accepted by 3 July. Previously published, product-specific, commercial, sales or promotional papers will not be considered.

Iris Wu, co-chair of the 2023 Media Technology Summit (Image credit: SMPTE)

“SMPTE Media Technology Summit is a platform for opening up new dialogues and exchanging thoughts on the latest technologies and technical standards in the media & entertainment industry,” says Iris Wu, co-chair of the 2023 Media Technology Summit. “By participating in or submitting your technical paper, you can help define the technical foundations of the industry. We invite you to join us and geek out together!”