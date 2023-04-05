SMPTE Issues 2023 Call for Technical Papers
Technical paper proposals for the SMPTE Media Technology Summit can be submitted until May 30
SMPTE has announced that it is now accepting proposals for technical papers at this year’s Media Technology Summit, which will take place at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood California from October 16-19.
The event aims to present the latest innovative processes, tools, workflows, interoperability solutions, standards, and many other new and exciting initiatives happening in the industry, the group said.
SMPTE said abstracts of technical manuscripts will be accepted from April 5 to May 30. These abstracts must be anywhere from 300 - 400 words in length and should demonstrate originality, essential research findings with at least preliminary results, and address technical theory, research, innovation, application, or practice specific to any of the evolving technologies associated with the media & entertainment industry.
Decision letters will be sent out to those accepted by 3 July. Previously published, product-specific, commercial, sales or promotional papers will not be considered.
“SMPTE Media Technology Summit is a platform for opening up new dialogues and exchanging thoughts on the latest technologies and technical standards in the media & entertainment industry,” says Iris Wu, co-chair of the 2023 Media Technology Summit. “By participating in or submitting your technical paper, you can help define the technical foundations of the industry. We invite you to join us and geek out together!”
To submit an abstract and see a list of requirements, topics, and deadlines, visit https://www.smpte.org/summit-call-for-papers (opens in new tab).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.