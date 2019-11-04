SMPTE, IABM Cozy Up

LONDON & WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) and the International Association of Broadcast Manufacturers today announced an agreement to make training by each organization available to the membership of the other at discounted prices.

The agreement also calls for the organizations to look for other areas in which collaboration could benefit the members of each. Calling the deal “something of a milestone,” IABM CEO Peter White said the agreement marks “the beginning of an ongoing collaboration across a number of activities and the start of what we envision to be a long-term partnership.”

As part of the deal, some SMPTE members will have privileged access to IABM Business Intelligence via an exclusive web portal and webinars, and IABM members will be granted access to SMPTE webcasts, the groups said.

“A knowledge exchange with IABM makes a great deal of sense for both of our organizations,” said SMPTE Executive Director Barbara Lange. “IABM’s strength is in business knowledge and research, while SMPTE brings expertise in standards-based technologies—a synergy that will add great value for our respective communities.”

Both organizations published links to their respective courses and educational offerings covered under the agreement, including SMPTE educational offerings and full IABM course offerings.

“Collaboration is not just the latest buzzword—it underpins the future success of both the supply and buying sides of the broadcast and media industries,” said White. “We see media companies increasingly coming together to form alliances in the search for digital speed, scale and geographical reach, and the same thing is happening on the supply side.”