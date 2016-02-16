SMPTE Honored by AMPAS

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers was honored over the weekend with a special award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The special award plaque was presented at the Academy’s annual Scientific and Technical Awards presentation, which took place Feb. 13 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Barbara Lange and Robert Seidel accept the special award on behalf of SMPTE

The plaque read: “For one hundred years, the Society’s members have nurtured technology, provided essential standards, and offered the expertise, support, tools and infrastructure for the creation and post-production of motion pictures.”

Robert Seidel, SMPTE president, and Barbara Lange, SMPTE’s executive director, accepted the award.

This is the third time SMPTE has been honored by the Academy. It previously received a special Oscar for recognition of its first 40 years in 1957, and then in 1989 it received an Award of Commendation for the contributions of the members of SMPTE engineering committees.