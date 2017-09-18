SMPTE Approves First ST 2110 Standards

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—SMPTE has moved forward with approval for the first standards within SMPTE ST 2110, Professional Media Over Managed IP Networks. This standards suite specifies the carriage, synchronization and description of separate elementary essence streams over professional IP networks in real time for live production, playout and other professional media applications.

According to SMPTE, the SMPTE ST 2110 standards enable intrafacility traffic to be all-IP, allowing organizations to rely on a single common data-center infrastructure. The standards also make it possible to separately route and break away audio, video and ancillary data streams to simplify tasks like adding captions, subtitles and teletext, and the processing of multiple audio languages and types.

The foundation for the SMPTE 2110 standards came from Video Services Forum’s Technical Recommendation for Transport of Uncompressed Elementary Stream Media Over IP (TR-03).

“Radically altering the way professional media can be handled, processed and transmitted, SMPTE ST 2110 standards go beyond replacement of SDI with IP to support the creation of an entirely new set of applications that leverage information technology protocols and infrastructure,” said Matthew Goldman, SMPTE president and senior vice president of technology, TV and media, at Ericsson. “The formal standardization of the SMPTE ST 2110 documents enables a broad range of media technology suppliers to move forward with manufacturing and meet the industry’s high demand for interoperable equipment based on the new suite of standards.”

SMPTE is currently featuring the newly approved standards as part of the IP Showcase at IBC 2017. More information on the SMPTE ST 2110 standards can be found at www.smpte.org/st-2110.