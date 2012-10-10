SMPTE Announces Results of 2012 Society Elections

HOLLYWOOD–The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) today announced the results of the organization’s elections for officers and governors. All newly elected Officers and Governors will take office on January 1, 2013.

The new officers are:



President: Wendy Aylsworth, senior vice president of technology for Warner Bros.



Executive Vice President: Robert P. Seidel, CBS Television Network’s vice president of engineering and advanced technology.



Financial Vice President for 2013: Senior Vice President of TV compression technology at CBS Television Network Matthew Goldman.



Education Vice-President: Patrick Douglas Griffis, senior director of technology strategy for the office of the CTODolby Laboratories.



Treasurer/Secretary: Ann Marie Rohaly, director of accessibility for policy and standards atMicrosoft Corporation







The election also included the appointment of regional governors:





Canadian Region: Pierre Marion, director of media engineering, productions, French services at CBC/Radio-Canada



Central Region: William T. Hayes, director of engineering and technology forIowa Public Television



Eastern Region: Peter Wharton, director of sales for the Americas and file-based solutions atMiranda Technologies, Inc.



Europe, The Middle East, Africa, Central and South America Region: Angelo D’Alessio, director and GMC for Cine Design Group



Hollywood Region: Leon Silverman, general manager of digital studio for Walt Disney Studios, and Clyde Smith, senior vice president of new technology at FOX Networks Engineering and Operations



New York Region: William Charles Miller, president ofMiltag Media Technology



Southern Region: T.J. Scott, Jr., senior account manager at Grass Valley USA







SMPTE 2012 will be from Oct. 23 to Oct 25 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel.



