SMPTE Announces 2024 Leadership

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—SMPTE has announced the board officers who will lead the organization in 2024 and the election of six regional governors. They started serving their terms at the beginning of January.

Three SMPTE officers are continuing their service, each for an additional two-year term from Jan 1, 2024, to Dec 31, 2025. The re-elected officers include standards vice president Sally Hattori, finance vice president Paul Stechly, and membership vice president Rose Lockwood. They will continue to serve alongside current board officers president Renard T. Jenkins, executive vice president Richard Welsh, education director Michael Zink, secretary Lisa Hobbs, and past president Hans Hoffmann.

"It's an honor to serve SMPTE again," said Lockwood. "Serving SMPTE in any capacity means supporting a good cause, but acting as a vice president for the organization shows that SMPTE members trust me too. I will honor that trust and do what I can for our Society."

"We are thrilled about these election results," said SMPTE executive director David Grindle. "Our members trust each and every one of these individuals, and we expect tremendous things from them. Together, 2024 and 2025 will see us continue to provide value to our members close to home and around the globe."

In addition to the officers, six regional governors were elected by the Society to serve two-year terms in 2024-2025.

These include the following regional governors, re-elected to continue their service:

Asia-Pacific Region. Michael Day, Telstra Australia.

EMEA, Central & South America Region. Dagmar Driesnack, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.

USA - Hollywood Region. Kylee Peña, Adobe.

USA - Southern Region. Frank Torbert, WKMG-TV.

Also elected were two newcomers to the SMPTE Board:

Canada Region. Tony Meerakker, Meer Tech Systems.

USA - Western Region. Cassidy Phillips, swXtch.io.