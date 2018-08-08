SMPTE Announces 2018 Award Winners, New Fellows

LOS ANGELES and WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) today announced its roster of 2018 award recipients and lineup of new SMPTE Fellows.

Award recipients will be recognized Oct. 25 during the Annual SMPTE Awards Gala in the California Room of the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles. Those being elevated as SMPTE Fellows will be conferred with the honor Oct. 23 at the SMPTE 2018 Fellows Luncheon.

Charles A. Steinberg, a 45-year industry veteran, who led both Ampex and Sony, will be awarded Honorary Membership, the society’s highest accolade.

SMPTE also will honor Craig Todd with its 2018 Progress Medal, recognizing more than 40 years of innovation in digital multichannel sound, HDR and support for the standards process. Robert Neuhauser will receive the Camera Origination and Imaging Medal, recognizing significant advancements in imaging technology.

New SMPTE Fellows include:

Lars Borg

Frans de Jong

Luke Fay

John Fletcher

Joe Inzerillo

Renard Jenkins

Simon T. Jones

David Lyon

James E. O'Neal (former Technology Editor for TV Tech and longtime contributor

Prinyar Saungsomboon

Nigel Seth-Smith

John F. Snow

Wesley D. Simpson (longtime contributor to TV Technology

Christopher Witham

Michael Zink.

Other SMPTE honorees to receive awards at the Oct. 25 gala include:

Hugo P. Gaggioni — David Sarnoff Medal, sponsored by SRI International

Tim Borer — Digital Processing Medal

Robert J. Heiber — James A. Lindner Archival Technology Medal, sponsored by James A. Lindner

David R. Schwind — Samuel L. Warner Memorial Medal, sponsored by Warner Bros.

Rod Bogart, Technicolor—Herbert T. Kalmus Medal, sponsored by Technicolor Inc.

Fabrice Bellard — Workflow Systems Medal, sponsored by Leon D. Silverman

S. Merrill Weiss — Excellence in Standards Award

Sean T. McCarthy will receive the Journal Award presented to the author of the most outstanding paper originally published in the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal. McCarthy’s article, “A Biologically Inspired Approach to Making HDR Video Quality Assessment Easier,” appeared in the May/June 2017 edition.

Jaclyn Pytlarz, Elizabeth Pieri and Robin Atkins will receive a Journal Certificate of merit for a March 2017 article as will Nikolaus Kero, Thomas Kernen and Tobias Muller for a May/June 2017 article.

The Presidential Proclamation recognizing those who have established outstanding status and reputation in the industry will presented to Phil Laven and John Ross.

SMPTE will present its Citation for Outstanding Service to the Society to Charles Reti and Peter Stavrianos.

The Student Paper Award will be presented to Jason Bud Ginsberg and Neil Movva for their paper “Dynamic Field of View in a Tomographic Light Field Display.”

Emily Faw and Catherine Meininger will receive honorable mentions.

Grace Annese, Angie Urbina and Jake Zuena will receive Louis F. Wolf Memorial Scholarships.