SMPTE Accepting Entries for Annual Student Opportunities

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers is providing students a chance to explore the motion-imaging field and to connect with peers and industry leaders with a trio of opportunities. SMPTE is now accepting entrants for the Student Paper Award, the student edition of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and the Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship.

With the Student Paper Award, SMPTE looks to recognize a paper that is prepared and submitted by an SMPTE student member and addresses a technical phase of motion pictures, television, photographic instrumentation or their allied arts and sciences. There is no technical level required for the papers and can cover topics that include UHD, color and dynamic range management, the future of media distribution and more. The winning paper will be published in the Motion Imaging Journal, recognizing the author and the institution where the work was done, as well as the winning student receiving a full conference registration for SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition.

2016 Louis F. Wolf Jr. Scholarship winners

Students are also eligible to apply for the Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship, which offers $5,000 toward tuition. The scholarship is open to SMPTE student members who are full-time undergraduate or graduate students enrolled in an accredited two- or four-year college or university. Applicants must be majoring in a program emphasizing the engineering, science, advance technologies or fundamental theories associated with motion-imaging, sound, metadata and workflows in SMPTE’s field of interest. At least four courses must have been completed toward said major in good academic standing. The application form and requirements are available at www.smpte.org/scholarships.

The deadline for applying for all these opportunities will be May 1. For more information, visit www.smpte.org/students.