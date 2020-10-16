SMPTE 2020 Keynotes to Highlight Future of Media & Entertainment

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—SMPTE has announced its lineup of keynote speakers for SMPTE 2020: “Game On” virtual conference. The lineup for the conference features industry leaders whose research, innovation and application of new technologies and techniques are shaping the future of media and entertainment, SMPTE says.

SMPTE’s keynote speakers include:

Anima Anandkumar , director of machine learning at NVidia and a Bren Professor at Caltech; she also was previously a principal scientist at Amazon Web Services;

, director of machine learning at NVidia and a Bren Professor at Caltech; she also was previously a principal scientist at Amazon Web Services; Michelle Munson , co-founder and CEO of Eluvio, a provider of a global platform service for low-latency, high-quality content distribution, monetization and asset servicing;

, co-founder and CEO of Eluvio, a provider of a global platform service for low-latency, high-quality content distribution, monetization and asset servicing; Hanno Basse , chief technology officer for Microsoft’s Azure Media & Entertainment, who previously served as CTO for 20th Century Fox Film Corp. and as senior vice president of broadcast systems engineering at DirecTV;

, chief technology officer for Microsoft’s Azure Media & Entertainment, who previously served as CTO for 20th Century Fox Film Corp. and as senior vice president of broadcast systems engineering at DirecTV; Bradford Young , Oscar-nominated cinematographer for “Arrival” and other films including “Selma” and the Netflix series “When They See Us;”

, Oscar-nominated cinematographer for “Arrival” and other films including “Selma” and the Netflix series “When They See Us;” Paul Debevec , a senior staff assistant in Google Research and an adjunct research professor at USC. His research includes HDR imaging, image-based lighting and photoreal digital actors;

, a senior staff assistant in Google Research and an adjunct research professor at USC. His research includes HDR imaging, image-based lighting and photoreal digital actors; Markus Gross , vice president of research at Walt Disney Studios, director at DisneyResearch|Studios and a professor of computer science and head of the Computer Graphics Laboratory at ETH Zurich;

, vice president of research at Walt Disney Studios, director at DisneyResearch|Studios and a professor of computer science and head of the Computer Graphics Laboratory at ETH Zurich; Ian Sansavera, the director of post-production at 1UP Studios

“The format of this year’s SMPTE conference gives us the ability to showcase more of the remarkable people whose work defines storytelling in the modern era,” said Joel Welch, director of education at SMPTE. “We are thrilled to be able to highlight their work and achievements—and to give SMPTE 2020 attendees the opportunity to learn from and engage with such notable industry leaders.”

SMPTE 2020 will be a three-day conference, with attendees able to access live and on-demand presentations, hands-on training, technology demonstrations, roundtables and virtual panels. The full program is available online .