SMI: U.S. Broadcast TV Advertising Up 19% YoY in Jan. 2022

NEW YORK—The advertising market has gotten off to an impressive start in 2022, according to new data from the Standard Media Index (SMI). It is reporting that total U.S. advertising grew by 19% in January 2022 compared to a year earlier, with broadcast TV also seeing a 19% bounce.

But the cable TV ad spend declined by 3% compared to January 2021, limiting the growth in total TV advertising to 9%.

Overall, the total U.S. ad spent rose by about $1.1 billion in January of 2022 compared to a year earlier.

Media investment by channel was led by digital (up 27%), radio (up 21%), linear TV (up 9%) and out of home advertising, which was up 133% versus 2021.

But TV advertising was primarily rebounding from poor results in 2021 and the January 2022 results were only up 0.1% from January 2020.

Among specific product categories, tech related ads, which had the largest ad spend, were up 31% year over year. Travel jumped 246%, and entertainment and media were up 49%. But consumer products (the second largest category) were only up 2% and auto was down 7%.