SmallHD Unveils New Smart 5 Monitors

RALEIGH, N.C.—SmallHD today launched its Smart 5 Monitor Series, which includes the Ultra 5, Cine 5 and Indie 5 touchscreen displays.

The introduction also includes two additional wireless versions of the Ultra 5: the Ultra 5 TX and Ultra 5 RX. Each of the new 5-inch monitors is powered by the PageOS 5 software toolkit, the company said.

“The Smart 5 series was designed in response to significant demand for smaller touchscreen monitors with the same quality and functionality of SmallHD’s Smart 7 and Ultrabright Series,” said Dave Bredbury, product manager for CS Cine. “We shrunk the display and increased the overall capabilities. Finally, users have access to our camera-control licenses for ARRI, RED and Sony VENICE on a 5-inch monitor.”

Together, the Ultra, Cine and Indie Smart 5 Series monitors deliver three tiers of brightness, I/O capability and physical interface options. Each is equipped with multi-touch interfaces. The Cine 5 offers a joystick and back button for camera control functionality. The Ultra 5 includes customizable function buttons for monitor access and control of software functions while wearing gloves. The monitors are encased in a unibody chassis of anodized aluminum and offer multiple mounting points, the company said.

The PageOS 5 toolkit included with the monitors offers EL Zone Exposure Assist, best-in-class waveform and false color, Look-Around Camera Control and Advanced Teradek RT Overlays, it said.

Features of each include:

Ultra 5 delivering touchscreen functionality with full complement of front-facing physical buttons; 3000nit brightness; 2x 3G-SDI (I/O), 2x HDMI 2.0 (I/O), Ethernet port, 2-pin locking power connector; locking 5-pin USB.

Ultra 5 Bolt 6 RX 750 and Ultra 5 Bolt 6 TX 750 offering 6GHz connectivity; wireless camera control; seamless operation with Teradek RT for full wireless FIZ control.

Cine 5 providing a combination of touchscreen experience with side-mounted joystick and back button; 2000nit brightness; 3G-SDI (I/O), HDMI 2.0 (I/O); 2-pin locking power connector; locking 5-pin USB.

Indie 5 offering a touchscreen-only interface with physical power button and sliding touchscreen-lock switch; 14.4 oz. weight; 1000nit brightness; 3G-SDI (I/O), HDMI 2.0 (I/O), barrel power input; micro-USB connection.