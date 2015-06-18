SmallHD 500 Series Adds New Features

CARY, N.C. – SmallHD’s new 501 and 502 full HD, 5-inch on camera monitors have received a firmware upgrade, version 1.0, that offer the devices a slate of new features.

As part of the upgrade, the 500 series products now include image capture of up to 1080p raw images from the live camera feed, and image overlay to load any JPEG from the SD card and display it at varying opacity levels over the live camera feed. Other new features include HD waveform, which displays monitor luminance; on-screen audio meters; Canon DSLR scale, which fills the entire screen with the image; auto image flip; anamorphic de-squeeze to display a normal image when shooting with an anamorphic lens; and access to the display calibration LUT, allowing the user to replace the factory-generated Rec.709 color calibration with 3D LUT file from a color management application.

The free firmware 1.0 update is available here.