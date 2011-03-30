Small Tree to showcase GraniteSTOR ST-Vault

Small Tree will feature GraniteSTOR ST-Vault, its new GraniteSTOR Archive line of tape storage systems created to protect critical video and audio assets, at the 2011 NAB Show.

GraniteSTOR ST-Vault includes the latest LTO-5 tape technology capable of storing up to 3TB per cartridge, all over Ethernet. Achieving data transfer rates up to 1TB/hour by matching speed of the host system to keep drives streaming while maintaining data integrity to and from the ST-RAID array, ST-Vault offers flexible configurations and an advanced 6Gb SAS interface.

ST-Vault, which can be connected to the primary or secondary SAS ports from any of Small Tree’s existing GraniteSTOR storage products, enables clients to back up content directly from the storage unit with minimal downtime for Final Cut and Pro Tools users.

