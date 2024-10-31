Sling TV Launches Max

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Sling TV has inked an agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery that will allow the Dish Network-owned virtual pay TV provider to offer Max to its customers as an add-on or in a discounted bundle.

With the new agreement, Sling TV users can seamlessly add the Max Ad-Free plan to their subscription starting at $16.99 per month, getting all of the streaming service’s content via the Max app as well as eight distinct HBO channels.

In addition, Sling is offering a new bundle that provides new and existing customers a $5-per-month discount when they subscribe to the Sling Blue With Max or Sling Blue + Orange With Max tiers.

New customers can also take advantage of Sling’s current promotion of 50% off their base package for the first month. This means in the first month, new subscribers will receive both the half-off discount on their base package, plus an additional $5 per month discount followed by a recurring $5 discount each month thereafter for as long as they maintain the bundle, Sling said.

“Sling TV is committed to providing our customers with the ultimate choice and flexibility in entertainment and that only continues with this partnership,” Dish Video Services group president Gary Schanman said. “By adding Max to our lineup, we’re ensuring our subscribers have the power to watch what they want.”

As with Dish satellite-TV service, when a customer subscribes to Max via Sling TV, they will gain access to the Max app, eight HBO channels and HBO on Demand within the Sling interface.

Sling described the Max Channels available on Sling TV as follows:

