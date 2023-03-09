Sling TV Adds Cinedigm Channels

LOS ANGELES—Cinedigm Corp. has inked a distribution deal with Sling TV for the vMVPD to carry its free ad-supported TV streaming channels Midnight Pulp, The Country Network and AsianCrush on Sling Freestream.

The new agreement expands the number of Cinedigm channels offered by Sling to more than a dozen.

Midnight Pulp offers an curated selection of genre and cult movies; The Country Network provides an intimate look at country’s superstars and music; and AsianCrush, offers pan-Asian entertainment.

“We are thrilled to add ​three​ of our top-performing FAST channels, Midnight Pulp, The Country Network and AsianCrush, to Sling ​Freestream’​s lineup,” said Jennifer Soltesz, vice president, business development and strategy at Cinedigm. “Our extensive portfolio complements S​LING’s​​ wide array of channel offerings. The depth of our catalog is sure to excite consumers and we know advertisers will respond to Cinedigm’s diverse channel offerings on this innovative streaming platform.”