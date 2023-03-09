Sling TV Adds Cinedigm Channels
The expanded Cinedigm lineup on Sling now includes Midnight Pulp, The Country Network and AsianCrush Channels
LOS ANGELES—Cinedigm Corp. has inked a distribution deal with Sling TV for the vMVPD to carry its free ad-supported TV streaming channels Midnight Pulp, The Country Network and AsianCrush on Sling Freestream.
The new agreement expands the number of Cinedigm channels offered by Sling to more than a dozen.
Midnight Pulp offers an curated selection of genre and cult movies; The Country Network provides an intimate look at country’s superstars and music; and AsianCrush, offers pan-Asian entertainment.
“We are thrilled to add three of our top-performing FAST channels, Midnight Pulp, The Country Network and AsianCrush, to Sling Freestream’s lineup,” said Jennifer Soltesz, vice president, business development and strategy at Cinedigm. “Our extensive portfolio complements SLING’s wide array of channel offerings. The depth of our catalog is sure to excite consumers and we know advertisers will respond to Cinedigm’s diverse channel offerings on this innovative streaming platform.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
