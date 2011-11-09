Sky Racing Orders Custom OB Trucks from Grass Valley

SAN FRANCISCO: Racing broadcaster Sky Racing recently contracted Grass Valley to design and build three new OB trucks.



The complete deal includes system training and a multi-year service agreement alongside HD live production equipment and systems built around a single network. It is reported to be the single largest truck design and integration order in Grass Valley’s history.



“Our racing coverage has really expanded in the past year and we are gearing up for even more coverage going forward,” said Tim Cavanagh, OB manager for Sky Racing, in a press release. “In order to complete this project correctly and get the OB vans on the road as quickly as possible, it was clear we needed a partner with vast experience in handling a project of this scope.



Each truck will be equipped with numerous LDK 4000 HD cameras, Kayak HD digital production switchers, K2 Dyno replay systems, a Concerto router and many GeckoFlex accessories.



The trucks are planned to be ready by early 2012.



