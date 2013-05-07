Sky News Plans Deployment of Dejero Live+ Mobile Apps

KITCHENER, ONTARIO —Sky News has purchased Dejero Live+ Mobile App licenses.



After a successful testing period that included an intercontinental live video interview using Dejero's Live+ Mobile App installed on an iPhone, Sky News is in the process of deploying the technology to supplement its domestic and international newsgathering operation. IDX Technology Europe supplied the solutions and support for the Dejero products.



Dejero’s Live + Platform is a family of products that use bonded cellular technology to transmit HD or SD live video from a mobile device.



Dejero’s Live+ Mobile App enables broadcasters to transmit high-quality live or recorded video from an iOS device. The app aggregates bandwidth from both the Wi-Fi and cellular connections of the device, resulting in a higher-quality live video transmission with lower latency.



