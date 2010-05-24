Six Seasons of “Lost” Condensed by Cats

CYBERSPACE: Not quite “The Prisoner,” “Gilligan’s Island” or that of Doctor Moreau, “Lost,” played out as a perplexing montage across ABC for six seasons. It ended last night with the suggestion that the main characters were dupes in sibling squabble of submythic demigods. For those who lost interest somewhere around Sept. 22, 2004 at approximately 9:04 p.m. Eastern, YouTube user Tremendous News! has graciously provided a full-series synopsis that comes in at less than two minutes. Starring talking cats.



Tremendous News! aka, Khayyam Wakil who lists his occupation as “hilariously unemployed,” has had more than a quarter of a million hits on his video. On a per-minute basis, that’s about half number of viewers who watched “Lost” over the first five seasons. Not a bad haul for animating a few cat pictures. -- Deborah D. McAdams





