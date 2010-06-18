SIS Live provides OB for BBC

UK-based outside broadcast facility and links provider SIS Live is providing presentation coverage for various unilateral broadcasters including the BBC and ITV.

At the England team training Camp in Sun City, SIS facilities include portable single-camera coverage of practice, press releases and live stand-ups from press tents. It will operate one outgoing satellite link and a small three SDI video input, five audio input mixer with combined multiviewer dubbed a RouteCase, which travels in a flight case measuring 40cm by 20cm.

“RouteCase takes just a few minutes to set up, and offers true plug-and-play operation,” according to SIS Live. “External quick-release mountings are provided to connect battery packs, radio units and solid-state video recorders.”

The company is also providing an HD, four-camera flyway kit of five boxes consisting of a main vision box, camera control box, sound, communications, VT and uPod SNG uplink system for live broadcasting.

“The flyaway kit can be set up and connected in about an hour,” SIS said. “At the World Cup, this kit is being moved around in a truck to the various venues where we will provide facilities from pitch-side presentation positions.”

At the main international broadcast center, SIS is providing backup circuits from Johannesburg to London as well as receive points and reverse vision. It has an additional presence in the studios in Cape Town. There, it is providing a lighting cameraman plus receive points and uplinks to London and reverse vision as well as facilities for radio cameras and radio talkback. SIS is also uplinking to the main OB, tour bus and England camp as well as downlinking from them.