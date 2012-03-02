SIS Live introduces ManPak VSAT terminal

SIS Live has unveiled the ManPak, an integrated, compact VSAT terminal that provides a high bandwidth connection capable of high speed data and HD SNG transmission.

Rugged and portable, the fully integrated ManPak has no loose parts. It features a high-performance 60cm parabolic antenna and can be used in X, Ku and Ka bands.

ManPak is easy to use and features SIS Live's software and GUI. ManPak's Cartridge Modem system allows for flexibility supporting multi-formats, including iDirect. ManPak, designed for rapid deployment, can be carried in a rucksack across rough terrain and checked in as airline baggage. It can be powered by AC adapter or 24V DC with hot-swappable MIL batteries.