Sinclair’s TBD TV Multicast Network to Rebrand As Roar

BALTIMORE, Md.—Sinclair has announced that its TBD TV multicast network will rebrand as Roar on April 28. The new brand is part of a strategic plan to position the network as an alternative to traditional sitcom-based multicast networks.

This included the acquisition of key anchor series "Saturday Night Live", "Whose Line is it Anyway", "Key & Peele" and "Punk’d" as well as distribution upgrades in the largest DMAs to big 4 network channel positions. Those upgrades included the Fox owned and operated stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and Phoenix this past January.

Since then, the network has experienced record setting growth achieving its highest ratings to date in February 2025 across every key demographic and daypart. Sinclair reported that in February the network saw +42% growth year-over-year. In addition, the network’s marathon tribute to "SNL 50th Anniversary" celebration was watched by 3.2 million viewers, Sinclair said.

“The launch of Roar marks the completion of a plan we set in motion 14 months ago—to position the network as a clear alternative to the traditional sitcom-based multicast networks by broadcasting live, audience based, comedy franchises,” said Adam Ware, senior vice president of the Growth Networks Group at Sinclair. “The new identity truly reflects the network’s energy and ambition for audiences and advertisers alike.”

Viewers can watch Roar for free over-the-air, as well as through major streaming platforms and digital partners. More information is available at WatchRoar.com .