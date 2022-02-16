Sinclair To Offer Free Workshop Training to College Journalists
By George Winslow published
Sinclair’s “News Reporter Academy” virtual interactive workshop for college students will return for it’s second year on March 30, 2022
BALTIMORE—As TV stations struggle to find new talent, Sinclair Broadcast Group is stepping up its efforts to attract and train new journalists by holding a News Reporter Academy, an interactive workshop for college students interested in pursuing a career in news reporting.
The workshop will be held on March 30 from noon to 3 p.m. ET / 9-12 p.m. PT.
Now in its second year, the News Reporter Academy is hosted by Sinclair’s corporate news operation and is designed to give students an opportunity to learn about working in a newsroom and interact with Sinclair’s news teams.
In the three-hour interactive session, students will learn the basics of news reporting and investigative storytelling, managing a social media presence, how to look and sound their best on-camera and how to package a resume and reel, Sinclair said.
The News Reporter Academy builds on the success Sinclair has had with its Producer Academy. That separate effort, which targets students interested in pursuing a career in digital or broadcast news producing, is now in its fifth year.
The News Reporter Academy is free and open to undergraduate and graduate college students.
Students must register in advance by March 25. Registration is limited to 150 students and .edu email address is required. Registration is available here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.