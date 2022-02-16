Sinclair To Offer Free Workshop Training to College Journalists

BALTIMORE—As TV stations struggle to find new talent, Sinclair Broadcast Group is stepping up its efforts to attract and train new journalists by holding a News Reporter Academy, an interactive workshop for college students interested in pursuing a career in news reporting.

The workshop will be held on March 30 from noon to 3 p.m. ET / 9-12 p.m. PT.

Now in its second year, the News Reporter Academy is hosted by Sinclair’s corporate news operation and is designed to give students an opportunity to learn about working in a newsroom and interact with Sinclair’s news teams.

In the three-hour interactive session, students will learn the basics of news reporting and investigative storytelling, managing a social media presence, how to look and sound their best on-camera and how to package a resume and reel, Sinclair said.

The News Reporter Academy builds on the success Sinclair has had with its Producer Academy. That separate effort, which targets students interested in pursuing a career in digital or broadcast news producing, is now in its fifth year.

The News Reporter Academy is free and open to undergraduate and graduate college students.