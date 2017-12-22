Sinclair Reaches Retrans Deal With NCTC

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group and the National Cable Television Cooperative have announced they have come to terms on a multi-year retransmission agreement. The deal will allow NCTC member companies to opt-in to the deal.

NCTC will now represent more than 2 million ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox subscribers in Sinclair’s markets, as well as 700,000 CW and MYTV subscribers. In addition, carriage of the Sinclair-owned Tennis Channel was part of the agreement.

NCTC has more than 850 independent cable/broadband operator members.