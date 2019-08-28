Sinclair Promotes Bouchard to VP, Tech Strategy, for ONE Media

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced that it has promoted Michael Bouchard to the position of vice president of Technology Strategy for ONE Media 3.0. Part of Bouchard’s responsibility in this role will be to help drive Sinclair’s development and deployment of ATSC 3.0.

Bouchard has spent the last six years with Sinclair as the director of Digital Platform and then as the senior director of Technology. During his more than 25 years of experience, Bouchard has also been the chief technology officer at Firejack Technologies and as a consultant for FINRA and the FCC, as well as a managing director for a technology consulting firm.

“Michael has been a critical team member in helping to launch our leading digital and technical products,” said Mark Aitken, president of ONE Media. “He has proven himself to be an effective leader and creative innovator. We believe his expertise in driving technology forward will translate perfectly into his new role on the ONE Media team.”

Bouchard will report directly to Aitken in his new position, which he took over on Aug. 26.