Sinclair Promotes 30+ Executives

By George Winslow
published

The promotions include 16 executive in the Sinclair Television Group

Sinclair
BALTIMORE—Sinclair has announced a host of executive promotions across the company, upping more than 30 executives at corporate, the Sinclair Television Group and the Tennis Channel. 

“We are excited to announce the well-deserved promotions of our talented executives, who have consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation. As we recognize their outstanding contributions, we also reinforce our commitment to cultivating and promoting top-tier talent within Sinclair as we continue to evolve and transform our organization,” said Chris Ripley, president and CEO.

All the promotions are effective immediately, the company said. 

Corporate promotions:

Barry Dubin, SVP/Enterprise Solutions and Platforms from VP/Enterprise Solutions and Platforms

John McClure, SVP/Chief Information Security Officer from VP/Chief Information Security Officer

Bill Medley, VP/IT Business and Governance from AVP/IT Business and Governance

Ethan White, VP/Chief of Staff from Chief of Staff

Joseph Britt, AVP/Tax from Director/Federal Tax

Darrell Rhoden, AVP/Controller from Controller of Initiatives

Christopher Scott, AVP/Accounting from Director/Accounting

Paul Spinelli, AVP/Engineering from Director/IT Network Operations

Nicholas Wittich, AVP/Associate General Counsel from Director/Associate General Counsel

Sinclair Television Group promotions:

Eric Welles, SVP/Chief Digital Monetization Officer, Sports, Social and Audio from SVP/Ad Sales

Amy Collins, SVP/Group Manager from VP/General Manager and Associate Group Manager

Cory Culleton, SVP/Group Manager from VP/General Manager and Associate Group Manager

Noreen Parker, SVP/Group Manager from VP/General Manager and Associate Group Manager

Amy Villarreal, SVP/Group Manager from VP/General Manager and Associate Group Manager

Evan Daugherty, VP/Digital Sales from AVP/Digital Sales

Richard Donnelly, VP/Network Ad Sales (Sinclair Media Networks) from AVP/Network Sales and Development

Manny Fantis, VP/Digital Publishing from AVP/Digital Publishing

Justin Lewis, VP/Audience Insights from Director/Research

Ramon Arroyo, AVP/Digital Sales from Regional Director/Digital Sales

Kyle Becker, AVP/Digital Sales from Regional Director/Digital Sales

Bernadine Fredriksen, AVP/Digital Sales from Regional Director/Digital Sales

Alexander Gleitman, AVP/Partnerships Sports and News from Director, Partnerships – Sports and News

Ashleigh Hammond, AVP/Digital Sales from Regional Director/Digital Sales

Jodelle Palazzolo, AVP/Digital Sales Training and Sales Operations from Sr. Director/Sales

Jeremy Smith, AVP/Digital Sales from Regional Director/Digital Sales

Tennis Channel promotions:

Eric Abner, VP/Public Relations from Executive Director/Public Relations

Jennifer Arianas, VP/Industry Relations from Executive Director/Industry Relations

Ari Brock, VP/Digital Media from Executive Director/Digital Media

Christopher Hiller, VP/Creative Services from Executive Director/Creative Services

Susie Romano, VP/Affiliate Marketing from Executive Director/Affiliate and Ad Sales Marketing

Brian Wild, VP/Marketing Operations from VP/On-Air Marketing and Promotions

