Sinclair Promotes 30+ Executives
The promotions include 16 executive in the Sinclair Television Group
BALTIMORE—Sinclair has announced a host of executive promotions across the company, upping more than 30 executives at corporate, the Sinclair Television Group and the Tennis Channel.
“We are excited to announce the well-deserved promotions of our talented executives, who have consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation. As we recognize their outstanding contributions, we also reinforce our commitment to cultivating and promoting top-tier talent within Sinclair as we continue to evolve and transform our organization,” said Chris Ripley, president and CEO.
All the promotions are effective immediately, the company said.
Corporate promotions:
Barry Dubin, SVP/Enterprise Solutions and Platforms from VP/Enterprise Solutions and Platforms
John McClure, SVP/Chief Information Security Officer from VP/Chief Information Security Officer
Bill Medley, VP/IT Business and Governance from AVP/IT Business and Governance
Ethan White, VP/Chief of Staff from Chief of Staff
Joseph Britt, AVP/Tax from Director/Federal Tax
Darrell Rhoden, AVP/Controller from Controller of Initiatives
Christopher Scott, AVP/Accounting from Director/Accounting
Paul Spinelli, AVP/Engineering from Director/IT Network Operations
Nicholas Wittich, AVP/Associate General Counsel from Director/Associate General Counsel
Sinclair Television Group promotions:
Eric Welles, SVP/Chief Digital Monetization Officer, Sports, Social and Audio from SVP/Ad Sales
Amy Collins, SVP/Group Manager from VP/General Manager and Associate Group Manager
Cory Culleton, SVP/Group Manager from VP/General Manager and Associate Group Manager
Noreen Parker, SVP/Group Manager from VP/General Manager and Associate Group Manager
Amy Villarreal, SVP/Group Manager from VP/General Manager and Associate Group Manager
Evan Daugherty, VP/Digital Sales from AVP/Digital Sales
Richard Donnelly, VP/Network Ad Sales (Sinclair Media Networks) from AVP/Network Sales and Development
Manny Fantis, VP/Digital Publishing from AVP/Digital Publishing
Justin Lewis, VP/Audience Insights from Director/Research
Ramon Arroyo, AVP/Digital Sales from Regional Director/Digital Sales
Kyle Becker, AVP/Digital Sales from Regional Director/Digital Sales
Bernadine Fredriksen, AVP/Digital Sales from Regional Director/Digital Sales
Alexander Gleitman, AVP/Partnerships Sports and News from Director, Partnerships – Sports and News
Ashleigh Hammond, AVP/Digital Sales from Regional Director/Digital Sales
Jodelle Palazzolo, AVP/Digital Sales Training and Sales Operations from Sr. Director/Sales
Jeremy Smith, AVP/Digital Sales from Regional Director/Digital Sales
Tennis Channel promotions:
Eric Abner, VP/Public Relations from Executive Director/Public Relations
Jennifer Arianas, VP/Industry Relations from Executive Director/Industry Relations
Ari Brock, VP/Digital Media from Executive Director/Digital Media
Christopher Hiller, VP/Creative Services from Executive Director/Creative Services
Susie Romano, VP/Affiliate Marketing from Executive Director/Affiliate and Ad Sales Marketing
Brian Wild, VP/Marketing Operations from VP/On-Air Marketing and Promotions
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.