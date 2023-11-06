Sinclair Appoints Two New GMs in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. & JOHNSTOWN, Pa.—Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced the appointment of two new general managers in Pennsylvania.

Jason Wildenstein is being named vice president and general manager of WHP in Harrisburg, Pa. where he began his media career. Wildenstein was most recently the vice president and general manager at WJAC in Johnstown-Altoona-State College, Pa.

Jason Chavis, who was previously the general sales manager at WJAC, working alongside Wildenstein, has been promoted to vice president and general manager of the station.

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s chief operating officer and president of local media said, “Jason Wildenstein and Jason Chavis were an unbeatable team at WJAC. As Jason Wildenstein shifts to Harrisburg to lead the station and returns home to WHP, Jason Chavis will move into the VP/GM position at WJAC where he has spent the last several years growing his responsibilities. Both are strong, innovative, strategic thinkers and we’re excited to have them at the helm of these stations.”

Jason Wildenstein joined Sinclair in 2019, after serving as the vice president and general manager of WTXL ABC 27, in Tallahassee, Fla. Wildenstein first joined WTXL in 2004 where he served in many different leadership positions within the company, including director of operations and production, director of news, and director of interactive media.

Wildenstein grew up outside Wilkes-Barre and attended Lock Haven University where he graduated with a BA focused on Broadcast/Journalism and Mass communications.

Jason Chavis joined Sinclair and WJAC in 2018 as the local sales manager, later becoming the linear and digital sales manager before being elevated to the general sales manager in 2021. Prior to joining WJAC, he spent 14 years as an account executive at WTAE in Pittsburgh. Chavis holds a degree in communications from the University of Pittsburgh, where he was a scholar athlete and Pitt Football Team Captain in 1996.