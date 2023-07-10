Sinclair Names Robert P. Richardson VP, GM of WICS/WICD
He will oversee stations in Champaign, Springfield, and Decatur, Illinois market
CHAMPAIGN, Ill.—Sinclair Broadcast Group announced that Robert P. Richardson has been named vice president and general manager of WICS/WICD in Champaign, Springfield, and Decatur, IL. He will also be responsible for oversight of providing services to WRSP/WCCU and WBUI in the market.
Richardson joins Sinclair from KERO in Bakersfield, CA where he was the senior director of sales, local and digital sales.
In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s chief operating officer and president of Broadcast said, “Robert is a proven leader, with over 20 years of experience developing sales strategies and driving revenue for broadcast and digital media. We are excited to have him at the helm in Champaign, Springfield, and Decatur.”
Richardson has held several executive leadership positions throughout his career, including general manager/director of sales at KABZ, KKPT and KHLR in Little Rock, vice president of sales at WFLA/WTTA in Tampa, and director of sales at KARK, KARZ, KRLT and KASN in Little Rock.
“I am looking forward to joining the team of talented media professionals in Springfield, Champaign, and Decatur,” said Richardson.
Richardson holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock where he graduated Magna Cum Laude. The former vice president of communications at the University’s Mass Communication Department Alumni Association, he currently sits on the Professional Advisory Board of Directors of UALR’s Mass Communication Department.
