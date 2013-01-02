Sinclair Names Noreen Parker General Manager of WTTA-TV

TAMPA, FLA. -- Sinclair Broadcast Group announced that Noreen Parker has been named general manager of WTTA-TV in Tampa, Fla. The announcement was made by Steve Marks, chief operating officer of Sinclair’s TV group.



“Noreen brings strong, sales leadership skills and television station management experience,” he said. “We look forward to building on her digital media sales successes and the many relationships she has developed during her years in the Tampa market.”



Parker most recently and since 2009 served as corporate director of news and digital media sales for Bright House Networks. Prior to that and from 2005, Parker served as president and chief operating officer of ReacTV Network, and from 2003 was the owner of Parker Marketing and Communications. During her career, Parker has served in various station sales and management positions, including as president and general manager of WTSP-TV in Tampa. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Marketing, from Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and has completed the NAB Executive Development Program at the Kellogg Graduate School of Management and the Center for Creative Leadership Executive Leadership Program.