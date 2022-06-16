Sinclair Names Adam Ware SVP of Growth Networks Group

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group has promoted Adam Ware to senior vice president Growth Networks Group.

In the new role, Ware, who was previously vice president and general manager of the group, will continue to oversee the company’s national multicast networks, Comet, Charge! and TBD, as well as digital and OTT streaming platform STIRR.

STIRR, launched in early 2019, delivers 2,000+ hours of free live local TV news from across the country, 100+ FAST channels and 7,000+ hours of free on-demand TV shows, movies and news, as well as STIRR City, which offers localized content in 80+ markets across the country.

“The growth networks got their name for a reason, and Adam's background as an established network builder is a perfect fit,” said Scott Ehrlich, Sinclair’s chief innovation officer. “We're excited about the path the network team has carved, building Comet, Charge! and TBD into nationally rated networks with higher profile programming. We're really looking forward to Adam and the team building on our portfolio’s market leading position.”

“Digital broadcast networks and FAST channels represent the next generation of television channels,” said Ware. “I’m thrilled to be overseeing the Growth Networks Group and to be working with an amazing team. Combined with Sinclair’s track record of investing in new broadcast TV content brands, we’re excited to take the group to the next level.”

Prior to joining Sinclair in 2014, Ware held several senior management positions including acting CEO for CJ E&M’s K-Pop cable TV network Mnet, COO at Viacom’s United Paramount Network (UPN), executive vice president at Interactive Corp’s USA Network and Home Shopping Network and senior vice president of distribution at the Fox Broadcasting Company.

In addition, as part of the expansion of the Growth Networks Group, Sinclair announced expanded responsibilities for several executives: