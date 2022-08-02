Sinclair, Korean Broadcasters Ink Agreements to Develop NextGen TV

HUNT VALLEY, Md.—Sinclair Broadcast Group has entered into agreements with two top Korean Broadcast networks, Korean Broadcast System (KBS), and Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), to collaborate on the development and implementation of NextGen Broadcast (ATSC 3.0) business models and technology in both Korea and the United States.

The collaboration includes the development of NextGen Broadcast television technology and Data Distribution as a Service (DDaaS) business opportunities using the ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard, the companies said.

As part of their work on NextGen TV, Hyundai Mobis and KBS demonstrated NextGen delivery of video and data services to a test automobile deployed around Seoul, delivering targeted content using the NextGen standard.

In a test demonstrating the sophisticated capabilities of ATSC 3.0, MBC provided an enhanced GPS signal that corrected the GPS signal from 3 meters to 3 centimeters.

Both technical demonstrations were powered by CAST.ERA, the joint venture between Sinclair and SK Telecom.

Commenting on the agreements, Chris Ripley, Sinclair’s President and CEO said, “Sinclair’s collaboration with KBS and MBC will help establish roadmaps for development and implementation of NextGen mobile TV and DDaaS technologies. As we continue to lead the evolution of these technologies and further their practical application, we look forward to building new business models around these exciting NextGen opportunities.”

Sinclair executives discussed some of these revolutionary NextGen applications at KOBA, the 30th annual Korea International Broadcast, Audio & Lighting Equipment Show, which was held in Seoul on June 29th.

During the event, Del Parks, Sinclair’s president of technology, addressed the new revenue-enhancing capabilities and business models enabled by Nextgen TV and Mark Aitken, Sinclair’s senior vice president of advanced technology and president, ONE Media 3.0, discussed the complex deployment of the services in the US, and Sinclair’s efforts with the ATSC to promote adoption of the ATSC standard in India and other countries around the world.

“Cooperation with our South Korean partners will allow us to bring exciting new services to the communities we serve, and datacasting is essential to the reimagining of broadcast spectrum use,” Parks said. “We have just begun to explore ways to supplement the use of our channels, and we look forward to working with our Korean colleagues.”

In a statement, Eui-Chul Kim, president of KBS, said, “As Korea's leading public media organization, KBS is interested in revitalizing the ATSC 3.0 receiver market including vehicles and mobile devices, developing disaster broadcasting technologies, and discovering various innovative service models that combine terrestrial broadcasting and 5G communication technologies.”

Sung-Jae Park, president of MBC, added that “I hope that the ATSC 3.0 Enhanced GPS technology, which has succeeded in commercialization in Korea, will be expanded to the U.S. self- driving mobility market in cooperation with the three companies.”