Sinclair Dubs Digital "Compulse Integrated Marketing"

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group announced that its digital agency solutions group has been branded under the name, “Compulse Integrated Marketing.”



Sinclair said the digital agency has grown from a few designers serving small television markets into a strong digital and design marketing group with a client base that increased by almost four times over the past two years. Based on this growth, the group was said to have earned its own identity and brand. Compulse provides digital marketing services aimed at small and medium sized businesses.



Including pending transactions, Sinclair owns, operates and/or provides services to 173 television stations in 81 markets, broadcasting 484 channels and having affiliations with all the major networks.