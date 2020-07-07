Sinclair Appoints Steve Rosenberg as Local Sports President

HUNT VALLEY, Md.—Sinclair Broadcast Group has tapped former Universal Studios executive Steve Rosenberg to serve as its president of local sports.

A new role for Sinclair, Rosenberg will be tasked with overseeing all of the company’s regional sports networks, the Stadium digital and internet sports channel and the high school sports division that operates in local markets throughout the U.S. One of the key goals for Rosenberg will be to integrate all of Sinclair’s new sports assets into the company.

Rosenberg will officially join Sinclair on July 20 and will assume the role of president on Sept. 1, following the retirement of current president of Sinclair’s regional sports networks, Jeff Krolik. Rosenberg will report to Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s president and broadcast chief advertising revenue officer.

Rosenberg has more than 30 years of experience in television and entertainment, including more than 20 with Universal Studios. He was named president of Universal Domestic Television in 1997 and then added co-president of Universal Television and World Wide Distribution in 2001. In addition to his work in TV and sports programming, Rosenberg has been part of ownership teams for several minor league baseball teams as well as part of ownership groups in sports facilities.

“For three decades, Steve has proven himself to be at the forefront of TV distribution and has consistently brought an entrepreneurial mindset into the corporate world,” said Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley. “Without Steve’s pioneering efforts, TV would not be enjoyed the same way it is today, and we are excited to bring this dynamic leader onto our growing team. Sports represents a pivotal pillar of Sinclair’s future and we couldn’t be more excited to have Steve leading this charge.”