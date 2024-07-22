Sinclair Announces 2024 Annual Diversity Scholarship Winners

BALTIMORE—Sinclair has awarded scholarships to 12 university students as a part of its annual Diversity Scholarship program.

The annual Sinclair Broadcast Group Diversity Scholarship aims to invest in the future of the broadcast industry and help students from diverse backgrounds, who reflect Sinclair’s audiences nationwide, complete their education and pursue careers in journalism, digital storytelling, and marketing.

“At Sinclair, our commitment to nurturing young talent and enhancing diversity in local media is unwavering. We proudly congratulate these outstanding students, whose unique perspectives and talents will undoubtedly enrich our media landscape,” said Sinclair president and CEO Chris Ripley.

The scholarship has provided nearly $400,000 in tuition assistance since 2013. This year, a total of $56,000. was awarded to the following students:

Kristen Bongco – San Jose State University

Alexa Bonilla – James Madison University

Carl Coridon – Villanova University

Madelin Morales – Texas State-San Marcos

Marissa Orr – University of Arizona

Carrington Peavy – University of Missouri -Columbia

Trinity Polk – Hampton University

Annea Scales – Mississippi State University

Jonathan Soco – Indiana University

Natalie Son – University of Southern California

Carrigan Woodson – University of South Carolina

Khenedi Wright – Tennessee State University