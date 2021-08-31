Silver Trak Digital Launches Media Room 3.0

SYDNEY—Silver Trak Digital has launched version 3.0 of its cloud-based Media Room asset management solution with a host of new features.

The features include a fully elastic Aspera cloud service allowing users to collect and distribute files at up to 3Gbs, a frame accurate player, clipping, transcoding and frame rate conversions, the company reports.

It also boasts per-recipient dynamic watermarking, IP restrictions and 2FA for increased security. There’s full studio grade DRM and enhanced artwork capabilities for electronic screener campaigns as well as AI/ML, speech to text, face and logo recognition, enhanced audio handling and a new Media Room Media Centre for controlled sharing of content.

“Media Room 3.0 is the culmination of nearly a decade’s development,” explained Silver Trak Digital COO Christian Christiansen.

“Media Room 3.0 sets a new high bar as a result of working in such close partnership with the broadcast, news, sports, distribution, production and post production industries over the past ten years,” he added.

An example of the effectiveness of Media Room 3.0 comes in the distribution of content, which gets a major boost when it is aggregated and collected through Media Room, the company said.

The content is easily uploaded by third party producers or post production facilities into Media Room which in turn also provides a secure sharing environment for rushes. Media Room then facilitates the storage and management of hundreds of thousands of files in every imaginable format and then delivers them to clients around the world via a simple, straightforward and efficient Media Room-generated delivery.

Christiansen noted that one of the major benefits that comes with Media Room is the overall business of Silver Trak Digital itself. Any client who uses Media Room has easy access to the many services Silver Trak Digital offers such as “eyes on” QC, content preparation and packaging for over 100 OTT, SVOD and AVOD platforms, DCP creation and distribution and much more.

“Media Room benefits all of our clients by making them more efficient, more mobile and agile,” Christiansen concluded. “As such Media Room 3.0 is a tremendous asset to the industry in Australia as it enables cost effective access to digital services so they are no longer cost prohibitive and challenging.”