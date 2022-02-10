Signiant Integrates Media Shuttle, Jet SaaS Solutions into AWS Media2Cloud
By Phil Kurz published
Content transferred via the Signiant products into AWS S3 buckets is analyzed by Media2Cloud
LEXINGTON, Mass.—Signiant today announced integration of its Media Shuttle and Signiant Jet cloud-native software as a service solutions (SaaS) products into Amazon Web Services’ (AWS’s) Media2Cloud.
With Media2Cloud, frame-level metadata is generated using machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) from Amazon Rekognition, Amazon Transcribe and Amazon Comprehend. Media2Cloud application protocol interfaces (APIs) make it easy to integrate this metadata into other systems, it said.
With this integration, users can take advantage of Signiant’s SaaS products to transfer content directly into Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) with speed, reliability and security. Once the content is in the Amazon S3 bucket, Media2Cloud begins the content analysis and post-processing.
Signiant software ensures the fast, secure movement of large data sets over any IP network, in any hybrid cloud or multi-cloud environment.
Media Shuttle and Signiant Jet connect more than 50,000 organizations around the world. Every month, the software moves petabytes of content to and from AWS.
“This is another example of our continued innovation to make sure our products work seamlessly with the media technologies our customers use. Given the central role Signiant plays in moving media assets to and from the cloud, working with Media2Cloud was a perfect fit,” said Mike Flathers, Signiant’s chief solutions officer. “Customers can easily move media assets into the cloud and use Media2Cloud AI/ML workflows to gain deeper insights to the content.”
More information is available on the Signiant website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
