Siers Named TSL’s U.S. Sales Director

MARLOW, ENGLAND—Greg Siers is taking over the role of director for sales for East Region North America, per TSL Products’ press release. Siers will be responsible for handling sales channels and expanding TSL Products’ market reach in the U.S.

Greg Siers

Siers spent the last eight years with Discovery Communications as a director/producer of live production and custom content; some of his credits included “New Years Eve Live from Time Square,” the “NY Marathon for NBC,” and “Live 9/11 Memorials from New York.” He had previous experience as a national sales manager for Bexel Corporation for five years.

“Greg has a wealth of first-hand production experience and understands the technology required to get a production on-air, and that will be invaluable in his dealings with customers,” said Chris Exelby, managing director for TSL Products.

TSL Products designs and manufactures hardware and software systems for broadcast, IPTV and IT industries.