Sierra Video launches Aspen 3G router, SVG HD-SDI multiviewer

Sierra Video launched a new line of Aspen 3G compact routers and a modular SVG HD-SDI display multiviewer at the 2012 NAB Show.

The Aspen family of full-featured multirate routers offers a small form factor and is lightweight. Most models offer front control panels. The routers are based on an innovative design for signal integrity, providing cable runs of more than 508ft at 3Gb/s and over 656ft at 1.5Gb/s. Each system also is designed to operate at low power, resulting in less heat generation and energy usage.

The Aspen's embedded controller can be run via Ethernet or RS-232/422 serial interface. Its built-in Web server offers control and setup functions and is designed to work with any browser.

The modularized SVG HD-SDI display multiviewer is well-suited for small broadcast, OB/ENG van, staging, presentation and pro AV applications.