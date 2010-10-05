Siano Rolls Out Receiver Chip for U.S. Mobile Digital TV

WASHINGTON: Siano Mobile Silicon today announced the launch of a new receiver chip for mobile DTV in the United States. The Siano SMS1530 supports the Advanced Television Systems Committee’s mobile/handheld DTV standard, and was developed in collaboration with LG Electronics, a principal developer of ATSC M/H.



The SMS1530 supports FM radio and has on-chip provisions for conditional access to pay-TV service. It is available in samples to select customers; Siano also reports that it’s in talks with manufacturers to develop devices using the SMS1530.



Siano cites Mark Aitken, director of advanced technologies for Sinclair Broadcasting, who estimates there will be 100 to 150 stations broadcasting in ATSC M/H across 40 U.S. cities by the end of this year. Around 500 stations in up to 70 cities are expected to do so next year.



Siano’s North American ATSC M/H receiver chip intro follows likewise introductions accommodating the mobile DTV transmission standards in China (CMMB) and Latin America (ISDB-T).

-- Deborah D. McAdams